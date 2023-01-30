 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Laser Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.13 crore, up 3.3% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rishi Laser are:Net Sales at Rs 36.13 crore in December 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 34.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 120.43% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2021.
Rishi Laser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2021. Rishi Laser shares closed at 25.00 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.37% returns over the last 6 months and 71.94% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations36.1333.9134.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.1333.9134.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.3820.5221.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.470.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.145.024.87
Depreciation0.690.740.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.436.916.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.371.191.33
Other Income0.300.260.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.671.451.62
Interest0.750.920.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.920.530.73
Exceptional Items--0.46--
P/L Before Tax1.920.990.73
Tax0.130.22-0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.780.770.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.780.770.81
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.780.770.81
Equity Share Capital9.199.199.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.940.840.88
Diluted EPS1.940.840.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.940.840.88
Diluted EPS1.940.840.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
