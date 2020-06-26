Rishabh Digha Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 52.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 52.64% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 101.13% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 down 74.55% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019.

Rishabh Digha shares closed at 22.10 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.00% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.