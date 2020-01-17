Rishabh Digha Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2019 down 38.69% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 down 69.68% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019 down 51.02% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018.

Rishabh Digha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2018.

Rishabh Digha shares closed at 23.55 on January 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and -51.89% over the last 12 months.