Rishabh Digha Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 4.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2018 up 4.62% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 up 15.92% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 26.87% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Rishabh Digha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2017.

Rishabh Digha shares closed at 43.50 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -18.23% over the last 12 months.