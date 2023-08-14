RIR Power Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore, up 14.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore in June 2023 up 14.52% from Rs. 12.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 up 34.55% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2023 up 25.47% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022.

RIR Power Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2022.

RIR Power Elect shares closed at 667.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.13% returns over the last 6 months and 180.26% over the last 12 months.