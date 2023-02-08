RIR Power Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 312.41% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 128.35% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.