English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RIR Power Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RIR Power Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 312.41% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 128.35% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

    RIR Power Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0614.9111.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0614.9111.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.326.827.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.852.870.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.46-0.010.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.601.481.44
    Depreciation0.300.300.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.231.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.022.220.66
    Other Income0.580.540.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.602.751.00
    Interest0.290.220.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.312.530.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.312.530.87
    Tax0.030.720.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.281.810.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.281.810.55
    Equity Share Capital6.946.946.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.650.82
    Diluted EPS3.312.650.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.650.82
    Diluted EPS3.312.650.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited