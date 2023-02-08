RIR Power Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 19.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2022 up 19.74% from Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 312.41% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2022 up 128.35% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2021.

RIR Power Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

RIR Power Elect shares closed at 366.80 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.95% returns over the last 6 months and -21.02% over the last 12 months.