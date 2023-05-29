English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RIR Power Elect Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RIR Power Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in March 2023 up 43.08% from Rs. 11.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 up 23.45% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 up 37.77% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

    RIR Power Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    RIR Power Elect shares closed at 405.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.

    RIR Power Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2614.0611.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2614.0611.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.897.326.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.981.851.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.46-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.031.601.53
    Depreciation0.300.300.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.271.491.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.391.961.06
    Other Income0.900.240.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.292.201.61
    Interest0.360.290.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.931.911.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.931.911.44
    Tax0.730.030.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.201.880.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.201.880.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.201.880.97
    Equity Share Capital6.946.946.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.741.39
    Diluted EPS1.742.741.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.742.741.39
    Diluted EPS1.742.741.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results #RIR Power Elect #RIR Power Electronics
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am