RIR Power Elect Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in March 2023 up 43.08% from Rs. 11.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 up 23.45% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 up 37.77% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

RIR Power Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

RIR Power Elect shares closed at 405.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.