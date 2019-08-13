RInfra Q1 net profit up 19.5% at Rs 299 cr

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on August 13 reported 19.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 250.14 crore in the year-ago period, RInfra said in a BSE filing.

The company's income during April-June quarter increased to Rs 6,074.09 crore, as against Rs 5,980.43 crore in the year-ago period.

"Reliance Infrastructure's sale of Delhi-Agra toll road for enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd was on track to close by September-end," the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated net worth was "of Rs 13,908 crore at the end of Q1 FY'20", the statement said.