you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RInfra Q1 net profit up 19.5% at Rs 299 cr

The company's income during April-June quarter increased to Rs 6,074.09 crore, as against Rs 5,980.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) on August 13 reported 19.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 299.15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 250.14 crore in the year-ago period, RInfra said in a BSE filing.

"Reliance Infrastructure's sale of Delhi-Agra toll road for enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd was on track to close by September-end," the company said in a statement.

Its consolidated net worth was "of Rs 13,908 crore at the end of Q1 FY'20", the statement said.

Reliance Infrastructure is developing projects through various special purpose vehicles in several sectors such as power, roads and metro rail and the defence sector.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 10:17 pm

tags #Reliance Infrastructure Ltd #Results

