App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

RInfra Q1 net profit declines 19% to Rs 272 crore

The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 334.17 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 334.17 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

The company's total consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review declined to Rs 7,616.64 crore as against Rs 7,656.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total expenses rose to Rs 7,962.59 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 7,602.88 crore in the same period last fiscal.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:44 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Reliance Infrastructure #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.