RInfra Q1 net profit declines 19% to Rs 272 crore

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today reported a 19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 334.17 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

The company's total consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review declined to Rs 7,616.64 crore as against Rs 7,656.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total expenses rose to Rs 7,962.59 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 7,602.88 crore in the same period last fiscal.