Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

RInfra posts Q2 net loss of Rs 277 crore

The company said it has Rs 60,000 crore of receivables pending for as many as 5-10 years before various forums, including regulatory and arbitration tribunal.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on November 11 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 277.44 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 280.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 5,256.64 crore as against Rs 6,357.97 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total consolidated expenses declined to Rs 5,604.78 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 5,835.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it has Rs 60,000 crore of receivables pending for as many as 5-10 years before various forums, including regulatory and arbitration tribunal. It said it continues to provide essential services and diligently work towards achieving milestones even in the current COVID-19 situation.

Mumbai metro resumed commercial operations in October 2020 while Delhi discoms are effectively providing power supply to 44 lakh households, it added. RInfra said its engineering and construction projects are fully operational.

It has a strong engineering and construction order book at Rs 27,150 crore as on September 30. Delhi Agra (DA) toll road sale for enterprise value of Rs 3,600 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd is on track for closure, while Defence joint venture with Dassault and Thales are fully operational.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Infrastructure #Results

