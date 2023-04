April 21, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

The revenue clocked by Jio during Q4 FY23 came in Rs 23,394 crore, which is 1.7 percent higher as against a revenue of Rs 22,998 crore recorded in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Year-on-year, however, the surge was higher at 11.93 percent, as the revenue in Q4FY22 had stood at Rs20,901 crore.