App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL Q4 profit up 9.8% at Rs 10,362 crore; Jio FY19 profit jumps 300% to Rs 2,964 crore

Retail segment revenue for Q4 grew by 51.6 percent to Rs 36,663 crore as against Rs 24,183 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries, India's number one company by market capitalisation, reported a 9.8 percent growth in fourth quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 10,362 crore. This was driven by a 19.4 percent increase in quarterly revenue to Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

The company attributed the robust revenue performance to strong growth in its retail and digital services businesses which grew by 51.6 percent and 61.6 percent, respectively. Higher petrochemical volumes also contributed to growth in revenue, the company said.

Quarterly EBITDA was at Rs 20,832 crore, up 12.7 percent YoY, and operating margin stood at 15.02 percent. The company said the growth in operating profit was led by strong performance in the petrochemicals, retail and digital businesses.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

related news

Retail segment revenue for Q4 grew by 51.6 percent to Rs 36,663 crore as against Rs 24,183 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Retail business PBDIT for Q4 FY19 grew by 77.1 percent to Rs 1,923 crore as against Rs 1,086 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Reliance Jio's fourth-quarter net profit increased 64.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 840 from Rs 510 in the same quarter last year on standalone revenue of Rs 11,106 crore as compared to Rs 7,128 crore in Q4FY18, a jump of 55.8%.

For the full year, Reliance Jio's FY19 net profit was up 309 percent YoY to Rs 2,964 crore from Rs 723 crore.

Reliance Jio’s subscriber base has crossed 300 million, which is the fastest operator globally to reach this milestone.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “During FY 2018-19, we achieved several milestones and made significant strides in building Reliance of the future. Reliance Retail crossed Rs 100,000 crore revenue milestone, Jio now serves over 300 million consumers and our petrochemicals business delivered its highest ever earnings."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #Reliance Industries #Results

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares a hearty laughter with director Hom ...

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan turns back the clock at a Mumbai Indians’ prac ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Jio Fastest Global Operator to Reach 300 Million Users, Revenue Grows ...

After May 23, Modi Will Become PM Again and BJP Will Come to Power in ...

Malegaon Victim's Father Asks Court to Ban Sadhvi Pragya from Contesti ...

Rape Accused Former Goa MLA Atanasio Monserrate Joins Congress, May Co ...

Bride Abducted by Jilted Lover Minutes After Wedding in Rajasthan's Si ...

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Blessed with Baby Boy, Ananya Panday S ...

Trade Across Line of Control Suspended, Govt Says It is Being Used by ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

North Korea Says it Tested New Weapon, Wants Pompeo Out of Talks

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh from Bhopal is clear evidence that pa ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8% to record Rs 10,362 crore on rob ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.