RIL Q3 Results LIVE Updates | Reliance to announce quarterly numbers shortly, experts estimate double-digit growth

Oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 on January 21.

The Mukesh Ambani-headed conglomerate, according to market experts, is likely to clock a double-digit year-on-year growth for the December 2021 quarter. The above-par performance would be driven by strong results in refining, telecom

and E&P businesses, analysts said.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter, in view of the brokerages, is expected to rise by 50-60 percent YoY to Rs 1.81-1.91 lakh crore. The profit after tax (PAT) is likely to grow by 12-16 percent to Rs 14,800-15,300 crore, they said.

RIL, which is India's largest company based on market capitalisation, had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 13,101 crore on consolidated revenues of Rs 1.18 lakh crore during Q3 of FY21

In the previous quarter, that ended in September 2021, the company posted a profit of Rs 13,680 crore and registered consolidated revenues of Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects a robust growth in the company’s O2C (oil to chemical) business followed by retail. It forecasts an on-year growth of 61.7 percent in consolidated revenues to Rs 1.91 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, this will be a growth of 13.7 percent.

It expects the refinery throughput at 17.2 MMT (million metric tonnes) with the per-tonne EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) improving to $116.6 on improved Singapore GRM and petrochemical margins.

International brokerage JP Morgan expects strong recovery in refining and E&P (exploration and production) to drive earnings growth.

“Overall the two key components of the company’s refining margin slate, diesel and jet kero have seen cracks improving as transportation has picked up,” the brokerage said in its report.

Kotak Institutional Equities also expects strong growth across businesses and forecasts a growth of 55 percent in consolidated revenues at Rs 1.80 lakh crore, a sequential growth of 7.5 percent.

It expects an EBITDA of Rs 28,000 crore with a YoY growth of 30 percent and a sequential growth of 7.8 percent.

