Earnings

RIL Q3 Result | Profit climbs 42% YoY to Rs 18,549 crore, revenue grows to Rs 1,91,271 crore

Higher refining and petchem margins coupled with higher ARPUs and strong demand in retail segment boosted the performance in this quarter.

Gaurav Sharma
January 21, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (File image)

 
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned, oil to chemical, telecom and retail conglomerate, Reliance Industries, on January 21 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, up 42 percent from Rs 13,101 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The company had reported a profit of Rs 13,680 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the country’s most valuable company by market-capitalisation came in at Rs 1,91,271 crore, up by 62 percent for the quarter from Rs 1,17,860 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues in the previous quarter were Rs 1,67,611 crore.

The strong growth was driven by robust performance across businesses especially from refining, telecom, retail and E&P (exploration and production) businesses. The margins in its refining and petchem business witnessed a healthy growth along with the volumes in these businesses. Higher ARPUs (average revenue per user) in telecom and strong rebound in retail demand aided the growth in its telecom and retail business.

The Reliance Industries stock opened at Rs 2,452, down Rs 25.5 from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 21. The stock has generated returns of 19 percent in the past one year and gained 8 percent in the past one month.

(This is a developing story............please come back for more)
Gaurav Sharma
first published: Jan 21, 2022 07:52 pm

