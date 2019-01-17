RIL Q3 profit rises 7.7% to Rs 10,251 cr, GRM at $8.8/bbl; Jio net jumps 22%

Oil-retail-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries has reported a better-than-expected 7.7 percent sequential growth in third quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 10,251 crore, driven by other income as well as telecom and retail segments.

Reliance Group's flagship company became the first Indian private sector corporate to cross Rs 10,000 crore quarterly profits milestone.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 9.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.56 lakh crore, driven by all key segments.

The year-on-year growth in profit was 8.8 percent and revenue 56.7 percent.

"Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher price realisations and volumes for Petrochemical and Refining businesses along with continuing strong growth momentum in consumer businesses," RIL said.

Topline as well as bottomline surpassed CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts’ estimates of Rs 1.38 lakh crore and Rs 9,690 crore respectively.

"Competitive cost positions and integration benefits is core to oil to chemicals (refining and petrochemicals) business, driving sustained performance even in challenging global business environment," Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director said.

He further said the company maintained robust growth momentum across Retail and Jio platforms and the share of consumer businesses is steadily increasing its contribution to the overall profitability of the company.

Reliance Jio has reported profit at Rs 831 crore for the quarter, higher by 22.1 percent compared to Rs 681 crore in previous quarter and 65 percent compared a year-ago period.

The telecom company has crossed Rs 10,000 crore in quarterly operating revenue within second year of operations. Operating revenue increased 12.4 percent sequentially to Rs 10,383 crore in the quarter ended December 2018.

Jio added 27.9 million subscribers during the quarter, taking total subscriber base to 280.1 million at the end of December 2018.

"The journey of Jio has been truly remarkable and has surpassed all expectations. The Jio family is now 280 million strong and growing on one of the world’s largest mobile data networks," Ambani said.

At operating level, Jio EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 13.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,053 crore and margin increased by 30 bps to 39 percent in Q3.

Average revenue per user during the quarter stood at Rs 130, which was in line with analyst estimates, against Rs 131.70 in July-September period.

The gross refining margin for the quarter came in at $8.8 a barrel, the lowest in last 15 quarters, against $9.5 a barrel in September quarter and $11.6 a barrel in same period last year.

GRM outperformed Singapore complex margins by $4.5 per barrel due to product yield optimisation and robust risk management.

Consolidated refining revenue, which contributed 70 percent to total business, increased 13.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Q3, but its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 5 percent QoQ to Rs 5,055 crore and margin contracted to 4.5 percent against 5.4 percent in September quarter.

Petrochemical business showed a 5.7 percent sequential growth at Rs 46,246 crore with EBIT growing 1.2 percent to Rs 8,221 crore but margin dropped 80 bps QoQ in quarter ended December 2018.

Retail segment continued to deliver strong earnings as revenue increased 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 35,577 crore in Q3, driven by healthy festive season sales and new store openings.

At operational level, retail EBIT jumped 21.5 percent to Rs 1,512 crore and margin expanded 40 bps to 4.2 percent compared to September quarter.

Reliance Industries' consolidated EBITDA grew by 1 percent to Rs 21,317 crore but margin contracted to 13.6 percent against 14.7 percent QoQ.

Other income for the quarter nearly doubled to Rs 2,460 crore against Rs 1,250 crore in September quarter, which led the profitability higher.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.