RIL Q3 Preview | Revenue set to grow 21%, powered by Jio and retail

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 19, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

The Street will also be watching for announcements on the new energy business and the progress of Jio’s 5G rollout

Diversified conglomerate and the biggest Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries is expected to report double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the October-December quarter, according to a Moneycontrol poll.

Net profit is expected to grow 4.4 percent to Rs 16,366 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 19.7 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue is expected to rise 21 percent YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

The company will report its December quarter earnings on January 20, after market hours.

While most brokerages expect RIL to report broad-based growth across segments, the retail and Jio verticals’ performances will be watched with particular interest.

“We estimate RIL’s Q3 FY23 consolidated EBITDA to grow 10 percent sequentially, driven by a recovery for the O2C (oil-to-chemical) segment on a low base, strong uptick for upstream and sustained growth across consumer-facing businesses,” analysts at Nomura noted.