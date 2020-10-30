RIL shows strong sequential rebound across businesses in Q2; Jio, Retail segments shine

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries on October 30 has reported strong earnings for the September 2020 quarter driven by the telecom and retail businesses.

The company showed a strong rebound across all businesses in the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a sharp recovery in domestic demand.

Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

The numbers beat market estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the net profit at Rs 8,134 crore.

The reported profit at Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter had included an exceptional income of Rs 4,966 crore following stake sale to BP in Reliance BP Mobility.

The company said its consolidated revenues jumped 27.2 percent sequentially to Rs 1,28,385 crore. Consolidated quarterly net profits once again were back to above Rs 10,000 crore level (or Rs 40,000 crore annualized run-rate).

The company exhibited strong performance by consumer businesses which contributed nearly half of the total consolidated EBITDA for the September 2020 quarter.

The company created nearly 30,000 new jobs in the first half of FY21.

RIL (standalone)

As per RIL's press release, revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 64,431 crore ($ 8.7 billion), up 23.3 percent sequentially.

EBITDA before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 11,811 crore ($ 1.6 billion), higher by 4 percent, the company said.

Net profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 6,546 crore ($ 887 million), higher by 34.3 percent.

Cash profit before exceptional item for the quarter was Rs 7,201 crore ($ 976 million), higher by 31.6 percent.

Exports for the quarter grew 5.6 percent to Rs 34,501 crore ($ 4.7 billion), the company said.

Jio Platforms (consolidated)

As per the company's press release, revenue for this segment, including access revenues for the quarter, was Rs 21,708 crore ($ 2.9 billion) higher by 7.1 percent sequentially.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 7,971 crore ($ 1.1 billion), up 8.7 percent.

Net profit for the quarter came at Rs 3,020 crore ($ 409 million), registering a growth of 19.8 percent.

The total customer base as of September 30, 2020, was 40.56 crore, up 1.8 percent.

ARPU during the quarter stood at Rs 145 per subscriber per month as against Rs 140.3 per subscriber per month in the trailing quarter.

Total wireless data traffic during the quarter was at 1,442 crore GB, showing a growth of 1.5 percent.

Reliance Retail (consolidated)

As per the company's press release, revenue for this segment for the quarter jumped 30 percent sequentially to Rs 41,100 crore ($ 5.6 billion).

EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 2,006 crore ($272 million), up 85.9 percent.

Net profit for the quarter stood Rs 973 crore ($132 million), registering a strong growth of 125.8 percent.

Cash profit for the quarter was Rs 1,408 crore ($ 191 million), showing strong growth of 77.3 percent.

The company has 11,931 operational physical stores. It did a net addition of 125 stores during the September quarter.

The stock of RIL has rallied 35 percent in 2020, while it has jumped 131 percent from March 23's closing low. It hit a market capitalisation of Rs 16 lakh crore on September 16 while touching a life high of Rs 2,369.35 per share.

