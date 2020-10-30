RIL Q2 profit at Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.2 lakh crore

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries on October 30 has reported strong earnings for the September 2020 quarter driven by the telecom and retail businesses.

Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

The reported profit at Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter had included an exceptional income of Rs 4,966 crore following stake sale to BP in Reliance BP Mobility.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 1,16,195 crore compared to Rs 1,53,384 crore in the previous quarter.

The stock of RIL has rallied 35 percent in 2020, while it has jumped 131 percent from March 23's closing low. It hit a market capitalisation of Rs 16 lakh crore on September 16 while touching a life high of Rs 2,369.35 per share.

