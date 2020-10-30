172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ril-q2-profit-at-rs-2844-crore-revenue-at-rs-17481-crore-6037631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL Q2 profit at Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.2 lakh crore

The stock rallied 35 percent in 2020, while it showed stellar returns of 131 percent from March 23's closing lows.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries on October 30 has reported strong earnings for the September 2020 quarter driven by the telecom and retail businesses.

Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

The reported profit at Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter had included an exceptional income of Rs 4,966 crore following stake sale to BP in Reliance BP Mobility.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 1,16,195 crore compared to Rs 1,53,384 crore in the previous quarter.

In the earlier version of this story, we had inadvertently attributed Jio numbers to RIL. The error is regretted.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

The stock of RIL has rallied 35 percent in 2020, while it has jumped 131 percent from March 23's closing low. It hit a market capitalisation of Rs 16 lakh crore on September 16 while touching a life high of Rs 2,369.35 per share.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio and Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes moneycontrol.com.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Reliance Industries #Results

