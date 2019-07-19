RIL Q1 results: Profit and revenue beat estimates, GRM declines marginally; Jio income grows 6%

Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by market cap, reported consolidated profit at Rs 10,104 crore in June quarter, down sequentially by a marginal 2.5 percent but still far ahead of analyst estimates.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 10,362 crore. Profit for the quarter was expected to be Rs 9,852 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Consolidated revenue grew by 13.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,56,976 crore, which was much higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

In fact, earnings on most parameters beat analyst estimates, barring gross refining margin, which came in at $8.10 a barrel for the quarter against street expectations of around $8.50 a barrel.

The metric stood at $8.2 a barrel in Q4FY19 and $10.5 a barrel in Q1FY19.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21,315 crore but margin contracted 142bps to 13.6 percent in Q1.

Reliance Jio reported profit at Rs 891 crore, showing an increase of 6.1 percent on a sequential basis.