English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
    Live now
    auto refresh
    July 22, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | Reliance Jio reports 24% YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,335 crore

    RIL Q1 Results LIVE: Aided by a rise in gross refining margins, Reliance Industries is likely to report a 105.7 percent YoY increase in consolidated net profit, and a 68.3 percent YoY jump in consolidated revenue, according to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    RIL Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the country's largest company by market capitalisation, will shortly declare the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

    The Mukesh Ambani-headed conglomerate is expected to report strong earnings for Q1 FY23, aided by a sharp rise in gross

    refining margins and strengthening of its organised retail business.

    The oil-to-telecom major had, in the year-ago period, reported a revenue of Rs 1.44 lakh crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13,806 crore.

    In Q4 FY22, the company had reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore, marking a a 22.5 percent YoY surge. The consolidated revenue from operations in the same period had climbed by 36.8 percent on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

    Analysts upbeat

    RIL is likely to report a 105.7 percent on-year, and 56 percent on-quarter, increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,238.8 crore in Q1 FY23, according to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    The big jump in bottomline will be driven from the top as consolidated revenue is expected to rise 68.3 percent on-year and 13.6 percent on-quarter, to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, as per the Moneycontrol poll.

    The refining business is expected to be the main driver of earnings for the conglomerate in the June quarter.

    Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margins to have averaged $22 a barrel in the quarter, double the level seen in the March quarter. Margins have expanded at a faster rate, due to the reported processing of discounted Ural crude oil from Russia and exporting the same to Europe and the US.

    Besides refining, the company's retail business is expected to continue to strengthen, with brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expecting operating profits to rise 9 percent on a sequential basis driven by higher footfalls and store additions in the quarter.

    The telecom business under Jio Platforms is expected to have a strong operational quarter even as topline performance may be muted due to inflationary pressures in the sector.

    Analysts expect Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user to rise 4 percent on a sequential basis, the highest in the sector, on the back of around 3 percent growth in revenues.

    Overall, refining, telecom and upstream natural gas businesses are expected to drive a 79.4 percent on-year and 33.7 percent on-quarter rise in consolidated operating profit to Rs 41,924.4 crore, according to the Moneycontrol poll.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    • July 22, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

      RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | The oil-to-telecom major had, in the year-ago period, reported a revenue of Rs 1.44 lakh crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13,806 crore. In Q4 FY22, the company had reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore, marking a a 22.5 percent YoY surge. The consolidated revenue from operations in the same period had climbed by 36.8 percent on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

    • July 22, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

      RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | While the quarterly numbers of Jio have been released, the results of RIL is expected to be out shortly. The company is expected to report strong earnings in the quarter, due to the jump in gross refining margins and the strengthening of its retail businesses.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 22, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    • July 22, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

      RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | On a sequential basis, Reliance Jio's profit has grown 3.9 percent from Rs 4,173 crore recorded in the January–March quarter. Jio Platforms is the digital unit of Reliance Industries.

    • July 22, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

      RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, reported a year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent in its standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to Rs 3,501 crore achieved a year ago.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 22, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

      RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | The quarterly results of Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of RIL, has been released. The company has reported a 24 percent rise in net profit.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.