RIL Q1 Results LIVE Updates | Reliance Jio reports 24% YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,335 crore

RIL Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the country's largest company by market capitalisation, will shortly declare the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Mukesh Ambani-headed conglomerate is expected to report strong earnings for Q1 FY23, aided by a sharp rise in gross

refining margins and strengthening of its organised retail business.

The oil-to-telecom major had, in the year-ago period, reported a revenue of Rs 1.44 lakh crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13,806 crore.

In Q4 FY22, the company had reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore, marking a a 22.5 percent YoY surge. The consolidated revenue from operations in the same period had climbed by 36.8 percent on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

Analysts upbeat

RIL is likely to report a 105.7 percent on-year, and 56 percent on-quarter, increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,238.8 crore in Q1 FY23, according to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

The big jump in bottomline will be driven from the top as consolidated revenue is expected to rise 68.3 percent on-year and 13.6 percent on-quarter, to Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the reporting quarter, as per the Moneycontrol poll.

The refining business is expected to be the main driver of earnings for the conglomerate in the June quarter.

Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margins to have averaged $22 a barrel in the quarter, double the level seen in the March quarter. Margins have expanded at a faster rate, due to the reported processing of discounted Ural crude oil from Russia and exporting the same to Europe and the US.

Besides refining, the company's retail business is expected to continue to strengthen, with brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expecting operating profits to rise 9 percent on a sequential basis driven by higher footfalls and store additions in the quarter.

The telecom business under Jio Platforms is expected to have a strong operational quarter even as topline performance may be muted due to inflationary pressures in the sector.

Analysts expect Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user to rise 4 percent on a sequential basis, the highest in the sector, on the back of around 3 percent growth in revenues.

Overall, refining, telecom and upstream natural gas businesses are expected to drive a 79.4 percent on-year and 33.7 percent on-quarter rise in consolidated operating profit to Rs 41,924.4 crore, according to the Moneycontrol poll.

