App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL Q1 net rises 0.3% to Rs 9,485 cr, GRM at $10.5/bbl, Jio posts 20% profit growth

Jio has reported profit at Rs 612 crore for the quarter, a growth of 20 percent over Rs 510 crore in the previous period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries has reported first quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 9,485 crore, which grew by 0.3 percent compared to Rs 9,459 crore in the previous year.

Jio has reported profit at Rs 612 crore for the quarter, a growth of 20 percent over Rs 510 crore in the previous period.

Gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $10.50 a barrel against $11 per barrel in the previous quarter.

The stock price closed at Rs 1,129.60, up Rs 19.25, or 1.73 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

More to come....
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 06:21 pm

tags #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #Results #RIL

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.