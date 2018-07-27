RIL Q1 net rises 0.3% to Rs 9,485 cr, GRM at $10.5/bbl, Jio posts 20% profit growth

Reliance Industries has reported first quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 9,485 crore, which grew by 0.3 percent compared to Rs 9,459 crore in the previous year.

Jio has reported profit at Rs 612 crore for the quarter, a growth of 20 percent over Rs 510 crore in the previous period.

Gross refining margin for the quarter stood at $10.50 a barrel against $11 per barrel in the previous quarter.

The stock price closed at Rs 1,129.60, up Rs 19.25, or 1.73 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

More to come....