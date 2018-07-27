RIL Q1 net rises 0.3% to Rs 9,485 cr, petchem biz remains strong, Jio posts 20% profit growth

Petrochemical-retail-to-telecom major Reliance Industries has started off the financial year 2018-19 with first quarter consolidated profit at Rs 9,485 crore, which grew by 0.3 percent compared to Rs 9,459 crore in the previous year. The year-on-year bottomline growth was 4.5 percent.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.29 lakh crore, backed by growth across the board.

"We continue to focus on strong delivery through operational excellence in portfolio of businesses. Financial results of Q1FY19 underscore the strength of the petrochemicals we have reinforced over the last investment cycle," Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 11.9 percent to Rs 20,661 crore with margin expansion of 20 basis points sequentially.

Refining business during the quarter increased 2.3 percent sequentially to Rs 95,646 crore but its EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 5.2 percent to Rs 5,315 crore.

Reliance posted gross refining margin for the quarter at $10.50 a barrel against $11 per barrel in the March quarter.

Ambani said petrochemicals business generated record EBITDA with strong volumes and an upswing in polyester chain margins. "Refining business performance remained steady despite the seasonal weakness in cracks. Continuing strength in global demand for oil products and implementation of more stringent environmental norms for marine fuels augurs well for our refining business."

Petrochemical business in June quarter showed a 5.7 percent sequential growth at Rs 40,287 crore with its EBIT growing sharply by 22 percent to Rs 7,857 crore.

The revenue from its oil & gas segment increased 92 percent QoQ to Rs 1,432 crore with narrowing EBIT loss at Rs 447 crore against loss of Rs 600 crore.

Consumer Business

Mukesh Ambani said consumer businesses continued to scale new highs and now account for nearly 21 percent of consolidated segment EBITDA.

Retail business revenues have more than doubled and EBITDA has trebled on a YoY basis and Jio added a record number of subscribers, highlighting the compelling technology and value proposition that Jio offers vis-a-vis other networks, he added.

Jio continued its momentum with profit growing 20 percent sequentially to Rs 612 crore for the quarter ended June. Its profit in the March quarter stood at Rs 510 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 13.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,109 crore in Q1FY19 with EBITDA rising 16.8 percent to Rs 3,147 crore and margin expansion of 100 basis points at 38.8 percent.

“I don’t think anyone expected this kind of EBIT margin and sequential growth. In fact, if one negates deferred tax from the profit before tax (PBT), the numbers are excellent, specifically on the organised retail front. Both petchem and retail are a blast for the company,” SP Tulsian told CNBC-TV18.

Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management said the stock would get rerated soon and it may start the next week above Rs 1,200.

On Friday, the stock price closed at Rs 1,129.60, up Rs 19.25, or 1.73 percent ahead of earnings announced after market hours.

The scrip price gained 22 percent in 2018 on top of 70.5 percent upside seen in the previous year, majorly backed by Jio performance, stable refining business and consistent growth in petrochemical segment. It is few rupees away from its record high of Rs 1,138.25 touched last week.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.