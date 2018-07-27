RIL likely to open higher on Monday: top 10 takeaways from Q1 results

Reliance Industries Ltd which reported its results for the quarter ended June post market hours on Friday disappointed in terms of net profit but revenue growth, EBITDA, and margins which were above Street estimates.

The share of RIL closed 1.7 percent higher at Rs 1,129. The stock has already rallied over 20 percent for the year 2018 and over 35 percent in the last one year.

Experts feel that RIL is likely to open higher with a gap-up of possibly 4-5 percent on Monday when market resumes trading.

“RIL closed at a market cap Rs 7.16 lakh crore on Friday and TCS market cap stood at Rs 7.40 lakh crore. I would not be surprised RIL jumping 4-5 percent on Monday to reach levels of Rs 1,170-1,180 and in that process, it might surpass TCS and will become a largest market cap company,” SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that petchem margins came as a surprise. Also, net profit on Jio was also a beat because most of the experts were anticipating a profit figure of sub-600.

“The stocks will get re-rated and I would not be surprised if it even surpasses Rs 1200 on Monday,” he said.

Here is a list of top 10 takeaways from RIL Q1 results:

Net Profit:

The Oil & Gas major, RIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,485 crore for the quarter ended June 30 which was slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 9,570 crore.

Total Revenue:

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.29 lakh crore, backed by growth across the board.

Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher realizations of refining and petrochemical products led by 49 percent YoY increase in Brent oil price. “Increased revenues also reflect higher volumes with start-up and stabilization of petrochemicals projects,” said the release.

Operating Profit:

Operating profit before other income and depreciation increased by 64.6 percent to Rs 20,661 crore ($ 3.0 billion) from Rs 12,554 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Record operating performance was led by 33 percent volume growth and significant margin improvement in petrochemicals business, said the release.

GRMs:

Gross refining margin, or what the company earns from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel, came in at $10.5 per barrel which was in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of $10.85/bbl.

Reliance Jio:

Reliance telecom venture Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 612 crore for the quarter ended June which was higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 567 crore. Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the previous quarter.

Increase in Jio subscribers:

Jio continues to be the most popular wireless broadband service provider in the country with its subscriber base increasing from 186.6 million as of 31-March-2018 to 215.3 million as of 30-June-2018.

The net subscriber addition for the Company during the past twelve months has been 92 million, which was the highest in the industry by a substantial margin.

Petrochemical Business:

1Q FY19 revenue from the Petrochemicals segment increased by 58.2 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 40,287 crore ($ 5.9 billion) due to 35 percent increase in volumes and about 24 percent higher realizations.

Petrochemicals segment EBIT was at a record level of Rs 7,857 crore ($ 1.1 billion) supported by strong YoY volume growth led by successful stabilization of the world’s largest ROGC, its downstream units, and PX-4.

The sharp increase in segment performance also reflects improvement across polyester chain margins and stable polymer margins said the press release posted by RIL on exchanges.

Refining Revenue:

1Q FY19 revenue from the Refining & Marketing segment increased by 42.9 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 95,646 crore ($ 14.0 billion) while Segment EBIT declined by 16.8 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 5,315 crore ($ 776 million).

Lower crude throughput due to the planned turnaround of one Crude distillation unit and softer refining margins led to decline in Segment EBIT on YoY basis. R&M performance was also impacted by higher flat price and adverse movement in Brent-Dubai differentials on a YoY basis.

Oil & Gas Business:

Q1 FY19, revenue for the Oil & Gas segment increased by 8.2 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,432 crore. The increase is predominantly due to higher gas and oil price realisation.

Segment EBIT stood at (447) crore was impacted by lower volumes due to natural decline. On a YoY basis, domestic production declined by 11.8 percent to 17.9 Bcfe and production in US Shale operations declined by 26.6 percent to 28.7 Bcfe.

Organised Retail Business:

Revenue for Q1 FY19 grew by 123.7 percent YoY to Rs 25,890 crore from Rs 11,571 crore. Rapid store expansion along with superior customer value proposition across all consumption baskets supported revenue growth.

The benefits of a strong focus on cost control, scalability and operating leverage is reflecting in 3x EBITDA growth on a Y-o-Y basis. Retail EBIT margin expanded YoY to 4.1 percent.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.