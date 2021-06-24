business Reliance AGM 2021 | RIL inducts new board member from Aramco: Who is Yasir Al-Rumayyan? Reliance Industries announced the induction of Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to its board. The move signals that the deal between the two companies is back on track. Al-Rumayyan will replace YP Trivedi on the board, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s AGM on June 24.