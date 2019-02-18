Riga Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, up 66.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riga Sugar Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in December 2018 up 66.26% from Rs. 26.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2018 down 177.58% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2018 down 448.32% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2017.
Riga Sugar shares closed at 3.99 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.98% returns over the last 6 months and -68.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Riga Sugar Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.82
|33.05
|26.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.82
|33.05
|26.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.81
|0.02
|25.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.48
|34.28
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|1.94
|2.91
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.19
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.05
|1.71
|2.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.67
|-6.09
|-2.75
|Other Income
|1.33
|0.55
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.34
|-5.54
|-2.69
|Interest
|5.28
|5.60
|2.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.63
|-11.15
|-5.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.63
|-11.15
|-5.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.63
|-11.15
|-5.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.63
|-11.15
|-5.27
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.13
|-7.72
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-10.13
|-7.72
|-3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.13
|-7.72
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-10.13
|-7.72
|-3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited