Riga Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore, up 66.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.82 crore in December 2018 up 66.26% from Rs. 26.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2018 down 177.58% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2018 down 448.32% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2017.

Riga Sugar shares closed at 3.99 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.98% returns over the last 6 months and -68.08% over the last 12 months.