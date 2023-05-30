Riddhi Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 14.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 3.29% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 49.09% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

Riddhi Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2022.

Riddhi Synth shares closed at 4.11 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)