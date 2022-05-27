Riddhi Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 143.73% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 212.24% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Riddhi Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.56 in March 2021.

Riddhi Synth shares closed at 4.11 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)