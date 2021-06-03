Riddhi Synth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 49.03% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 down 604.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 916.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Riddhi Synth shares closed at 3.40 on June 22, 2016 (BSE)