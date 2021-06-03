Riddhi Synth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.03% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 49.03% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 down 604.34% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 916.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
|Riddhi Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|--
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|--
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|0.06
|Other Income
|-0.46
|0.32
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.26
|0.06
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.26
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|0.26
|0.06
|Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|0.26
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|0.26
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|0.49
|0.49
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.56
|5.30
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-12.56
|5.30
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.56
|5.30
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-12.56
|5.30
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited