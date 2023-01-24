Riddhi Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 244.92% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Synthetics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 244.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 569.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 186.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
Riddhi Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.
|Riddhi Synth shares closed at 4.11 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Riddhi Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|--
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|--
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.30
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.36
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.10
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|-0.27
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.43
|-0.27
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.43
|-0.27
|0.15
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.04
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.34
|-0.23
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.34
|-0.23
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.20
|1.20
|0.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.86
|-1.93
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|2.86
|-1.93
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.86
|-1.93
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|2.86
|-1.93
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited