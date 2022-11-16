Riddhi Siddhi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore, up 107.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.2% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 79.8% from Rs. 43.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 down 57.11% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 61.65 in September 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 398.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.