Riddhi Siddhi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore, up 107.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.2% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 79.8% from Rs. 43.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 down 57.11% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 61.65 in September 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 398.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.43 40.37 9.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.43 40.37 9.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.79 81.76 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.28 -46.03 3.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.30 1.31
Depreciation 1.91 1.89 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.13 2.73 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.57 -1.27 1.05
Other Income 18.61 15.49 48.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.18 14.22 49.42
Interest 2.24 1.50 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.94 12.72 47.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.94 12.72 47.48
Tax 9.06 6.48 3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.88 6.24 43.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.88 6.24 43.95
Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.13 7.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.45 8.75 61.65
Diluted EPS 12.45 8.75 61.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.45 8.75 61.65
Diluted EPS 12.45 8.75 61.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

