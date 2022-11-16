English
    Riddhi Siddhi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore, up 107.2% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.43 crore in September 2022 up 107.2% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2022 down 79.8% from Rs. 43.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 down 57.11% from Rs. 51.50 crore in September 2021.

    Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 61.65 in September 2021.

    Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 398.50 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.73% over the last 12 months.

    Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.4340.379.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.4340.379.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.7981.760.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.28-46.033.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.301.31
    Depreciation1.911.892.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.132.731.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.57-1.271.05
    Other Income18.6115.4948.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1814.2249.42
    Interest2.241.501.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.9412.7247.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.9412.7247.48
    Tax9.066.483.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.886.2443.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.886.2443.95
    Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.458.7561.65
    Diluted EPS12.458.7561.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.458.7561.65
    Diluted EPS12.458.7561.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

