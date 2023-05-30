English
    Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.87 crore, up 283.03% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.87 crore in March 2023 up 283.03% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2023 up 158.82% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.55% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 350.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.

    Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.878.5614.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.878.5614.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.7125.550.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.66-17.9812.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.601.23
    Depreciation1.871.912.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.932.212.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.91-4.72-4.34
    Other Income15.4117.7214.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5013.0010.24
    Interest1.921.911.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.5811.088.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.5811.088.54
    Tax-1.991.505.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.579.583.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.579.583.31
    Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0213.444.65
    Diluted EPS12.0213.444.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0213.444.65
    Diluted EPS12.0213.444.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

