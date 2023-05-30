Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.87 crore, up 283.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.87 crore in March 2023 up 283.03% from Rs. 14.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2023 up 158.82% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2023 down 15.55% from Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 350.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.