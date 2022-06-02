Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore, down 76.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.85 crore in March 2022 down 76.55% from Rs. 63.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 165.44% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.28 crore in March 2022 down 5.76% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 370.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.55% over the last 12 months.