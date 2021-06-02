MARKET NEWS

Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore, up 266.45% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore in March 2021 up 266.45% from Rs. 17.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021 down 129.12% from Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021 up 2.76% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 334.70 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.48% over the last 12 months.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations63.3172.8117.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.3172.8117.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods51.9452.1011.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.2514.855.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.470.931.73
Depreciation2.562.662.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.541.992.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.450.28-7.06
Other Income19.9218.3816.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4718.669.72
Interest2.311.953.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1516.716.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.1516.716.09
Tax13.2219.49-11.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.06-2.7817.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.06-2.7817.38
Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.10-3.9024.38
Diluted EPS-7.10-3.9024.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.10-3.9024.38
Diluted EPS-7.10-3.9024.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Riddhi Siddhi #Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
first published: Jun 2, 2021 09:00 am

