Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore, up 266.45% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore in March 2021 up 266.45% from Rs. 17.28 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021 down 129.12% from Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021 up 2.76% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2020.
Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 334.70 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.48% over the last 12 months.
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.31
|72.81
|17.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.31
|72.81
|17.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.94
|52.10
|11.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.25
|14.85
|5.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.93
|1.73
|Depreciation
|2.56
|2.66
|2.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.54
|1.99
|2.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.45
|0.28
|-7.06
|Other Income
|19.92
|18.38
|16.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.47
|18.66
|9.72
|Interest
|2.31
|1.95
|3.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.15
|16.71
|6.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.15
|16.71
|6.09
|Tax
|13.22
|19.49
|-11.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.06
|-2.78
|17.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.06
|-2.78
|17.38
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.13
|7.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.10
|-3.90
|24.38
|Diluted EPS
|-7.10
|-3.90
|24.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.10
|-3.90
|24.38
|Diluted EPS
|-7.10
|-3.90
|24.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited