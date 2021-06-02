Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore, up 266.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore in March 2021 up 266.45% from Rs. 17.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021 down 129.12% from Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021 up 2.76% from Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 334.70 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.48% over the last 12 months.