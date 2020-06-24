App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore, down 62.43% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore in March 2020 down 62.43% from Rs. 45.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2020 down 62.33% from Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2020 down 71.27% from Rs. 44.14 crore in March 2019.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 64.72 in March 2019.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 281.50 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.90% returns over the last 6 months and 10.46% over the last 12 months.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.2834.3245.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.2834.3245.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.7611.7345.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.0119.96--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.731.460.79
Depreciation2.962.873.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.871.482.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.06-3.17-6.28
Other Income16.7835.8546.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7232.6840.70
Interest3.631.944.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.0930.7336.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.0930.7336.35
Tax-11.297.07-9.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3823.6646.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3823.6646.14
Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.3833.1964.72
Diluted EPS24.3833.1964.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.3833.1964.72
Diluted EPS24.3833.1964.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Riddhi Siddhi #Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols

