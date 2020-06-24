Riddhi Siddhi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore, down 62.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore in March 2020 down 62.43% from Rs. 45.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.38 crore in March 2020 down 62.33% from Rs. 46.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in March 2020 down 71.27% from Rs. 44.14 crore in March 2019.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 64.72 in March 2019.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 281.50 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.90% returns over the last 6 months and 10.46% over the last 12 months.