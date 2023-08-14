Riddhi Siddhi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.93 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 40.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2023 up 168.79% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2023 up 89.63% from Rs. 16.11 crore in June 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 23.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.75 in June 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 355.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.43% returns over the last 6 months and -8.21% over the last 12 months.