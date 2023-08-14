English
    Riddhi Siddhi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.93 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.93 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 40.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.77 crore in June 2023 up 168.79% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2023 up 89.63% from Rs. 16.11 crore in June 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 23.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.75 in June 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 355.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.43% returns over the last 6 months and -8.21% over the last 12 months.

    Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9356.8740.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.9356.8740.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.367.7181.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.4049.66-46.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.621.30
    Depreciation1.651.871.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.932.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.43-6.91-1.27
    Other Income31.3315.4115.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.908.5014.22
    Interest1.981.921.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.926.5812.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.926.5812.72
    Tax10.14-1.996.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.778.576.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.778.576.24
    Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.5312.028.75
    Diluted EPS23.5312.028.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.5312.028.75
    Diluted EPS23.5312.028.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

