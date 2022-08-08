 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Riddhi Siddhi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore, up 873.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.37 crore in June 2022 up 873.79% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 down 56.93% from Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in June 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.32 in June 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 380.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.37 14.85 4.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.37 14.85 4.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 81.76 0.60 30.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.03 12.99 -29.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.23 1.24
Depreciation 1.89 2.04 2.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.73 2.32 4.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.27 -4.34 -4.43
Other Income 15.49 14.58 21.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.22 10.24 16.97
Interest 1.50 1.70 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.72 8.54 15.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.72 8.54 15.20
Tax 6.48 5.23 0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.24 3.31 14.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.24 3.31 14.49
Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.13 7.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 4.65 20.32
Diluted EPS 8.75 4.65 20.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.75 4.65 20.32
Diluted EPS 8.75 4.65 20.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Riddhi Siddhi #Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.