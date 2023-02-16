 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Riddhi Siddhi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 25.3% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.56 20.43 15.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.56 20.43 15.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.55 -0.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.98 14.28 13.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.33 1.21
Depreciation 1.91 1.91 2.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.21 2.13 2.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.72 1.57 -4.19
Other Income 17.72 18.61 22.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.00 20.18 17.88
Interest 1.91 2.24 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.08 17.94 15.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.08 17.94 15.93
Tax 1.50 9.06 5.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.58 8.88 10.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.58 8.88 10.17
Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.13 7.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.44 12.45 14.27
Diluted EPS 13.44 12.45 14.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.44 12.45 14.27
Diluted EPS 13.44 12.45 14.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited