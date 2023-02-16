Riddhi Siddhi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 25.3% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.