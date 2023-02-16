Riddhi Siddhi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, down 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 43.34% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.91 crore in December 2022 down 25.3% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.27 in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 344.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.