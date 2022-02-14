Riddhi Siddhi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, down 79.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in December 2021 down 79.24% from Rs. 72.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.17 crore in December 2021 up 465.43% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021 down 6.38% from Rs. 21.32 crore in December 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 14.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 438.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 80.21% over the last 12 months.