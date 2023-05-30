English
    Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore, up 56.65% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore in March 2023 up 56.65% from Rs. 44.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2023 down 292.96% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2023 down 6.85% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 14.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2022.

    Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 350.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.

    Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.2528.6344.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.2528.6344.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.216.734.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.7126.200.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.38-14.0529.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.053.194.32
    Depreciation2.979.099.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.286.878.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.36-9.39-11.38
    Other Income16.4317.3616.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.087.964.92
    Interest1.923.683.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.164.290.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.164.290.96
    Tax-1.991.505.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.152.78-4.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-102.14----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-92.002.78-4.26
    Minority Interest82.351.591.81
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.644.38-2.45
    Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.236.14-3.44
    Diluted EPS14.236.14-3.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.236.14-3.44
    Diluted EPS14.236.14-3.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:00 pm