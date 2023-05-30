Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore, up 56.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.25 crore in March 2023 up 56.65% from Rs. 44.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2023 down 292.96% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2023 down 6.85% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 14.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2022.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 350.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.