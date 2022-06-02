 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in March 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 202.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 down 45.66% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 370.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.55% over the last 12 months.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.85 104.00 202.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.85 104.00 202.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.16 63.79 77.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 -- 51.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.43 0.42 24.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.32 6.97 4.75
Depreciation 9.09 9.18 9.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.62 39.76 34.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.38 -16.13 -1.05
Other Income 16.30 15.39 17.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.92 -0.73 16.32
Interest 3.95 4.95 6.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.96 -5.68 10.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.96 -5.68 10.04
Tax 5.23 5.57 13.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.26 -11.26 -3.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.26 -11.26 -3.46
Minority Interest 1.81 3.57 -1.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.45 -7.68 -5.24
Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.13 7.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -10.78 -7.35
Diluted EPS -3.44 -10.78 -7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -10.78 -7.35
Diluted EPS -3.44 -10.78 -7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

