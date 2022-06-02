Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in March 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 202.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 down 45.66% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 370.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.55% over the last 12 months.