Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore, down 77.82% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.85 crore in March 2022 down 77.82% from Rs. 202.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2022 down 45.66% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2021.
Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 370.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.55% over the last 12 months.
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.85
|104.00
|202.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.85
|104.00
|202.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.16
|63.79
|77.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.60
|--
|51.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.43
|0.42
|24.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.32
|6.97
|4.75
|Depreciation
|9.09
|9.18
|9.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.62
|39.76
|34.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.38
|-16.13
|-1.05
|Other Income
|16.30
|15.39
|17.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.92
|-0.73
|16.32
|Interest
|3.95
|4.95
|6.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.96
|-5.68
|10.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.96
|-5.68
|10.04
|Tax
|5.23
|5.57
|13.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.26
|-11.26
|-3.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.26
|-11.26
|-3.46
|Minority Interest
|1.81
|3.57
|-1.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.45
|-7.68
|-5.24
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.13
|7.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-10.78
|-7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-10.78
|-7.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-10.78
|-7.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-10.78
|-7.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited