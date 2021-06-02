Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.21 crore, up 77.95% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.21 crore in March 2021 up 77.95% from Rs. 113.63 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021 down 160.69% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2021 up 104.77% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2020.
Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 334.70 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.48% over the last 12 months.
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.21
|127.24
|113.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.21
|127.24
|113.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.88
|45.36
|46.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.94
|52.10
|11.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.72
|9.36
|24.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.75
|5.75
|5.73
|Depreciation
|9.46
|9.72
|9.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.52
|25.77
|25.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-20.83
|-10.04
|Other Income
|17.37
|14.55
|13.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.32
|-6.28
|3.22
|Interest
|6.28
|5.61
|7.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.04
|-11.89
|-4.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.04
|-11.89
|-4.32
|Tax
|13.50
|19.58
|-11.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.46
|-31.47
|6.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.46
|-31.47
|6.91
|Minority Interest
|-1.79
|6.08
|1.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.24
|-25.39
|8.64
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.13
|7.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.35
|-35.61
|12.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.35
|-35.61
|12.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.35
|-35.61
|12.11
|Diluted EPS
|-7.35
|-35.61
|12.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited