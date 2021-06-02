Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.21 crore, up 77.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.21 crore in March 2021 up 77.95% from Rs. 113.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2021 down 160.69% from Rs. 8.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2021 up 104.77% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 334.70 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.48% over the last 12 months.