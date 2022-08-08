Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.10 crore, down 21.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.10 crore in June 2022 down 21.78% from Rs. 110.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022 up 86.22% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2022 up 44.61% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 380.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -1.95% over the last 12 months.