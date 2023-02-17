 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in December 2022 down 72.47% from Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 156.96% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.63 42.03 104.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.63 42.03 104.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.73 5.71 63.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.20 3.42 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.05 19.65 0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.19 3.28 6.97
Depreciation 9.09 9.08 9.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.87 6.11 39.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.39 -5.22 -16.13
Other Income 17.36 18.33 15.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.96 13.12 -0.73
Interest 3.68 4.04 4.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.29 9.07 -5.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.29 9.07 -5.68
Tax 1.50 9.06 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.78 0.02 -11.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.78 0.02 -11.26
Minority Interest 1.59 2.11 3.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.38 2.13 -7.68
Equity Share Capital 7.13 7.13 7.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 2.99 -10.78
Diluted EPS 6.14 2.99 -10.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.14 2.99 -10.78
Diluted EPS 6.14 2.99 -10.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited