Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in December 2022 down 72.47% from Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 156.96% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.