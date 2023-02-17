English
    Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in December 2022 down 72.47% from Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 156.96% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

    Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in December 2021.

    Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 345.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -12.29% over the last 12 months.

    Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.6342.03104.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.6342.03104.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.735.7163.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.203.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.0519.650.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.193.286.97
    Depreciation9.099.089.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.876.1139.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.39-5.22-16.13
    Other Income17.3618.3315.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9613.12-0.73
    Interest3.684.044.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.299.07-5.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.299.07-5.68
    Tax1.509.065.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.780.02-11.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.780.02-11.26
    Minority Interest1.592.113.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.382.13-7.68
    Equity Share Capital7.137.137.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.142.99-10.78
    Diluted EPS6.142.99-10.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.142.99-10.78
    Diluted EPS6.142.99-10.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

