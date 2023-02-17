Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore, down 72.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.63 crore in December 2022 down 72.47% from Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 up 156.96% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.05 crore in December 2022 up 101.78% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.78 in December 2021.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 345.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -12.29% over the last 12 months.