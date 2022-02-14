Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.00 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.00 crore in December 2021 down 18.26% from Rs. 127.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021 up 69.73% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021 up 145.64% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020.
Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 438.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 80.21% over the last 12 months.
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.00
|262.24
|127.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.00
|262.24
|127.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.79
|54.38
|45.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.28
|52.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|153.64
|9.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|7.33
|5.75
|Depreciation
|9.18
|9.31
|9.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.76
|28.29
|25.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.13
|9.01
|-20.83
|Other Income
|15.39
|17.41
|14.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|26.42
|-6.28
|Interest
|4.95
|5.42
|5.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.68
|21.00
|-11.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.68
|21.00
|-11.89
|Tax
|5.57
|4.03
|19.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.26
|16.97
|-31.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.26
|16.97
|-31.47
|Minority Interest
|3.57
|4.98
|6.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.68
|21.95
|-25.39
|Equity Share Capital
|7.13
|7.13
|7.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.78
|30.79
|-35.61
|Diluted EPS
|-10.78
|30.79
|-35.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.78
|30.79
|-35.61
|Diluted EPS
|-10.78
|30.79
|-35.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited