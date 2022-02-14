Riddhi Siddhi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.00 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.00 crore in December 2021 down 18.26% from Rs. 127.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021 up 69.73% from Rs. 25.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021 up 145.64% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2020.

Riddhi Siddhi shares closed at 438.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 80.21% over the last 12 months.