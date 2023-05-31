Riddhi Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore in March 2023 up 38.8% from Rs. 36.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.87% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2022.

Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months