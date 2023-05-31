English
    Riddhi Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore in March 2023 up 38.8% from Rs. 36.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.87% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2022.

    Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Riddhi Corporate Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.1456.7136.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.1456.7136.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.7314.3213.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4328.0623.61
    Depreciation4.725.024.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.264.03-6.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.005.272.18
    Other Income0.490.231.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.495.504.02
    Interest2.082.121.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.413.382.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.413.382.04
    Tax0.930.800.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.482.581.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.482.581.74
    Equity Share Capital11.8711.3811.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.271.53
    Diluted EPS2.152.271.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.271.53
    Diluted EPS2.152.271.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm