Riddhi Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore in March 2023 up 38.8% from Rs. 36.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2023 up 42.87% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 16.29% from Rs. 8.78 crore in March 2022.
Riddhi Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2022.
|Riddhi Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.14
|56.71
|36.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.14
|56.71
|36.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.73
|14.32
|13.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.43
|28.06
|23.61
|Depreciation
|4.72
|5.02
|4.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.26
|4.03
|-6.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.00
|5.27
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.23
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.49
|5.50
|4.02
|Interest
|2.08
|2.12
|1.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.41
|3.38
|2.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.41
|3.38
|2.04
|Tax
|0.93
|0.80
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.48
|2.58
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.48
|2.58
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|11.87
|11.38
|11.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|2.27
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|2.27
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|2.27
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|2.15
|2.27
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited